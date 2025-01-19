Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (January 20th)

After a couple consecutive weeks filled with new additions, Netflix is preparing for its first truly light week of 2025. This coming week, which kicks off on January 20th, already has a lot going on outside of streaming entertainment. So it makes sense that Netflix’s next few days are a bit lighter than we’ve become used to. Fortunately, in the midst of the short list of new additions, Netflix has one of its biggest TV powerhouses set to return.

The only real major addition coming to Netflix this week arrives on Thursday, January 23rd, in the form of The Night Agent Season 2. The first season of The Night Agent came almost out of nowhere back in 2023 and quickly become one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history. Two years later, The Night Agent is returning for Season 2, with a total of 10 new episodes all dropping on Thursday.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Tuesday, January 21st

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Wednesday, January 22nd

W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES

W.A.G.s to Riches takes you inside the high-stakes world of ambitious women in Miami, connected to the city’s most elite athletes, musicians, and power players. This docu-soap follows a bold group of women who are breaking the mold and building empires of their own, balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships—all while dealing with the glamour and drama that come with their affluent lives. From battling blog-fueled gossip to competing in a city where connections are everything, these women are out to prove they’re more than just the trophies behind the men, with some even out-earning their famous male counterparts. With fierce ambition, rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments, W.A.G.s to Riches pulls back the curtain on their world like never before. Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios with Rasheed J. Daniel, Liz Fine and Gardner Reed serving as executive producers

Thursday, January 23rd

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

Friday, January 24th

The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events.

Saturday, January 25th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.