Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (June 9th)

Last week was a big one for Netflix, with June 1st bringing in a horde of new movie titles and hit shows like Tires returning for new seasons. This week is going to be a little lighter as far as overall quantity is concerned, but there are still some major arrivals on the schedule for the next few days, including the return of a breakout action-comedy hit.

FUBAR, the series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and recent Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, is coming back with its second season on Thursday, June 12th. This time around, The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the cast and will be getting in on the action.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, June 9th

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

If there’s an animal in need, agents Kit and Sam are ready to help! Join them as they tackle more mysteries and meet friendly new critters along the way.

Tuesday, June 10th

Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

A teenage girl must choose between her divorced parents and her boyfriend after a permanent evacuation of Denmark turns citizens into refugees.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, this documentary examines the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.

Wednesday, June 11th

Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

After her wealthy husband leaves her with nothing, a high-society Warsaw snob is forced to use the only survival skills she has left — her sharp wit.

Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

2013: four Frenchmen are arrested in Punta Cana with 700 kg of cocaine — none fit the trafficker profile. This documentary asks: who was behind the bust?

Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

After years of research and companionship, two physicists from the 1960s unlock the secrets of wormhole theory and find themselves stranded in 2025.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores the Titan submersible’s doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavor.

Thursday, June 12th

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Plane

FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

Friday, June 13th

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Veronica Masire now bears the responsibility of the family curse, as she picks up where her brother left off — ruling Jo’Burg with legacy and power.

Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

A group of flirty Spanish singles expect sun, parties and steamy hookups, but they quickly learn that winning €100,000 requires giving up sex completely.

Saturday, June 14th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21