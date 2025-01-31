Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR Season 2 Gets Release Update From Netflix

Play video

Netflix has confirmed that the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led series FUBAR will return for Season 2 at some point this year. As of this writing, no exact date or even a release window has been set. FUBAR was one of many projects mentioned in a video Netflix released teasing their upcoming 2025 movie and TV slate. The show’s title is included in the long list of scrolling text that runs at the end of the promo, which creatively references many of the streamer’s high-profile titles to reveal what’s coming over the next several months. You can watch the video in the space above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In FUBAR, Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, an aging CIA operative who learns his daughter is also part of the agency, complicating what’s meant to be his final mission. Season 1 premiered back in 2023, quickly becoming one of Netflix’s biggest hits. It lead the streamer’s TV charts for multiple weeks after its debut. Shortly after, Netflix confirmed FUBAR Season 2 was in the works.

Carrie-Anne Moss joined the FUBAR cast for Season 2, portraying a “former East German spy” who is Luke’s ex-lover. That character will seemingly be the villain in the upcoming season, as the official synopsis states “an old flame from Luke’s past … threatens to destroy the world.” As fans await an official look at FUBAR Season 2, Schwarzenegger shared a humorous behind-the-scenes video showcasing the world’s largest action figure.

This FUBAR Season 2 update is encouraging, as it comes on the heels of Schwarzenegger’s recent health issues. After three open-heart surgeries, the actor revealed he had been fitted with a pacemaker. Schwarzenegger assured fans that the procedure would not impact FUBAR Season 2 production, but it’s still great to see that everything has gone according to plan, and the show is on track to return this year. While Season 1 received mixed reviews, FUBAR was still a fun outlet for Schwarzenegger to display his comedic timing and action chops. It should be entertaining to see the actor back in his element, playing off the likes of Moss and the now Oscar-nominated Monica Barbaro.

FUBAR Season 1 premiered in May 2023, so it’s plausible Netflix will target that window for the second season. Considering how many viewers Season 1 attracted, it would be logical to try to replicate that success and potentially set the stage for a FUBAR Season 2. Assuming that’s the strategy, Netflix will likely kick off a proper marketing campaign in the near future, including the first trailer. But time will tell what the plan is.