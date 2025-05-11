Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (May 12th)

Netflix is following Mother’s Day with a busy week of new movie and TV additions, bringing more entertainment to subscribers as we make our way into the middle of May. Starting Monday, the streaming service has five consecutive days of programming already planned, including the return of a hit anthology series and the Netflix debut of a popular horror movie.

There are a couple of big Netflix shows to pay attention to this week, starting with Tom Segura’s new series Bad Thoughts on May 13th. Two days later, the acclaimed animated anthology Love, Death & Robots returns for its fourth season.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below.

Monday, May 12th

Tastefully Yours (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tuesday, May 13th

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES

In this six-episode dark comedic series, Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.

Untold: The Liver King (GB) — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

He built a supplement empire by devouring raw meat on social media. And he had the muscles to prove it. But, really, how did the Liver King get so huge?

Wednesday, May 14th

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Recently discovered police recordings and first-person accounts tell the story of Fred and Rose West, two of the UK’s most prolific murderers.

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

An ambitious but overlooked teacher wants to be head of a prestigious school, but must climb a slippery ladder of lies and corruption to reach the top.

Thursday, May 15th

Bet — NETFLIX SERIES

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skillful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars — it can only be Love, Death + Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Season 3’s “Kill Team Kill” return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi, and humor. Buckle up.

Franklin (LB) — NETFLIX SERIES

A counterfeit artist, also a single father, is forced to work with his ex-lover to craft the perfect $100 bill — all to save his dying daughter.

Pernille: Season 5 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

With Ole Johan’s wedding planning soaking up all the attention, Pørni struggles to balance the demands of her job with her family — and her own heart.

Secrets We Keep (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a neighbor’s au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world.

Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Leyla is finally about to get her happy ending with Cem, but will she allow herself to trust his mysterious nature and fall in love all over again?

Vini Jr. (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vini Jr. has it all: talent, resilience and boldness. Follow his dancing, unpredictable feet on his inspiring journey to becoming a global soccer star.

Friday, May 16th

Dear Hongrang (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a long-missing heir returns with lost memories, love and suspicion entwine. Is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?

Football Parents (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When it comes to their children’s amateur football careers, this group of parents has no shame, no chill — and a peculiar sense of team spirit.

The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children.

Rotten Legacy (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

After a grave illness, a media mogul discovers his children’s tactics threaten the empire he carefully built — and he’ll do whatever it takes to save it.