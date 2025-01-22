Netflix Is About to Lose Some of Its Biggest Blockbusters (and a Great TV Series)

Every single month brings changes to Netflix’s streaming lineup here in the United States, as the streaming giant is constantly adding and removing titles as licenses renew and expire. Each time Netflix releases its monthly newsletter of upcoming new additions, the excitement about what’s to come is always joined by the disappointing list of titles that are set to leave its roster in the coming weeks. This February is no different.
On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for February 2025, revealing all of the new additions set to be made throughout the month. The newsletter also included the titles that will be departing in February, and there are a couple of massive movies on their way out.
On February 11th, which is just in a couple of weeks, Netflix will be losing a total of five movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, including the acclaimed Fast Five. That day alone will mark a huge loss for action fans with a Netflix subscription, especially since the Transformers films just made their exit last month.
Unfortunately, Fast Five isn’t the only generational blockbuster set to depart Netflix in February. On the last day of the month, the service will be losing Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which still stands as one of the best original tentpoles in a number of years.
TV fans will be frustrated about the February changes as well, with a couple of key titles on the way out. After adding two of the later Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons in February, Netflix will lose the first two seasons of the show at the conclusion of the month. February 28th will also see the departure of all six seasons of The Mindy Project.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s February losses below!
Leaving 2/1/25
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Plus One
Run All Night
Leaving 2/11/25
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
The Pope’s Exorcist
Leaving 2/14/25
The Catcher Was a Spy
White Boy
Leaving 2/15/25
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
Leaving 2/20/25
Book Club
Southpaw
Leaving 2/21/25
All Good Things
Leaving 2/24/25
U Turn
Leaving 2/25/25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/28/25
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
The Angry Birds Movie
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Green Lantern
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6
Oblivion
The Other Guys
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Without a Paddle