Netflix Is About to Lose Some of Its Biggest Blockbusters (and a Great TV Series)

Every single month brings changes to Netflix’s streaming lineup here in the United States, as the streaming giant is constantly adding and removing titles as licenses renew and expire. Each time Netflix releases its monthly newsletter of upcoming new additions, the excitement about what’s to come is always joined by the disappointing list of titles that are set to leave its roster in the coming weeks. This February is no different.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its newsletter for February 2025, revealing all of the new additions set to be made throughout the month. The newsletter also included the titles that will be departing in February, and there are a couple of massive movies on their way out.

On February 11th, which is just in a couple of weeks, Netflix will be losing a total of five movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, including the acclaimed Fast Five. That day alone will mark a huge loss for action fans with a Netflix subscription, especially since the Transformers films just made their exit last month.

Unfortunately, Fast Five isn’t the only generational blockbuster set to depart Netflix in February. On the last day of the month, the service will be losing Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which still stands as one of the best original tentpoles in a number of years.

TV fans will be frustrated about the February changes as well, with a couple of key titles on the way out. After adding two of the later Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons in February, Netflix will lose the first two seasons of the show at the conclusion of the month. February 28th will also see the departure of all six seasons of The Mindy Project.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s February losses below!

Leaving 2/1/25

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Plus One

Run All Night

Leaving 2/11/25

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Pope’s Exorcist

Leaving 2/14/25

The Catcher Was a Spy

White Boy

Leaving 2/15/25

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blackhat

Pearl

Leaving 2/20/25

Book Club

Southpaw

Leaving 2/21/25

All Good Things

Leaving 2/24/25

U Turn

Leaving 2/25/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/25

21 Bridges

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Aloha

The Angry Birds Movie

Blended

Cinderella Man

Due Date

Green Lantern

Inception

Legends of the Fall

Little

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6

Oblivion

The Other Guys

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sixteen Candles

Stand by Me

Without a Paddle