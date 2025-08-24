What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (August 25th)

As if there weren’t already too many options on Netflix, the streaming service is readying for another week of movie and TV additions. Throughout this final week of August, Netflix has five consecutive days of new additions planned. Things kick off Monday with the arrival of a massive franchise sequel and conclude later in the week with some highly anticipated originals.

While it wasn’t in the original August newsletter sent out by the streamer, Netflix has since confirmed that 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to make its debut on the roster this Monday. This will give Netflix users their first opportunity to check out the live-action Transformers movie that is supposed to be kicking off a new connected universe with GI Joe.

Later in the week there are a couple of big Netflix originals worth looking out for. The second season of My Life With the Walter Boys arrives on Thursday, as does new thriller-comedy film The Thursday Murder Club.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, August 25th

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wednesday, August 27th

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This is the story of a brutal coastal hurricane turned cataclysmic through human error and neglect. Over the course of a gripping and emotional three episodes, the people of New Orleans recount their past, extoll their present and lean into the future of what they and their beloved city survived and have become 20 years later. The series sets the stage for a tragedy – whose man-made elements expose the systemic governmental neglect that led to the city being defenseless in the face of the storm – and Katrina’s devastating impact that changed New Orleans irreparably. Detailed, harrowing and triumphant first-person accounts and never before seen archive illustrate the magnitude of Katrina, the aftermath of the levees breaking and the bungled recovery.

Thursday, August 28th

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

Friday, August 29th

Grizzly II

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vulgar, taunting texts blow up the phones of a Michigan teen and her boyfriend. Who’s sending them — and why? This twisty documentary investigates the shocking answer.