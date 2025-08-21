New Netflix Movie Is Officially Set To Be The Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever

Netflix has been around for long enough now that it has a solid list of original hit films to its name. The streaming giant keeps a running tally of its most popular releases by views and minutes streamed, and Red Notice, the expensive action-comedy starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has reigned atop it since its release in 2021 (despite being panned by critics). However, the film’s chart dominance is about to come to an end as a surprising recent Netflix release is now poised to take the top spot away from Red Notice, becoming the most popular Netflix Original ever.

Netflix’s latest animated film continues to be golden. K-Pop Demon Hunters is officially on track to be the most-watched Netflix movie ever. The film should overtake Red Notice‘s top spot this week. As it stands, Netflix reports that Red Notice has amassed 230.9 million views, with a total of 454.2 million hours viewed, in the first 90 days of its release four years ago. K-Pop Demon Hunters, which was released exactly two months ago, is currently sitting at 210.5 million views, with 350.9 million hours viewed, with no sigin of slowing down, putting it on track to overtake Red Notice imiminently.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is a Surprise Smash Hit for Netflix

Since the movie’s premiere on June 20th, K-Pop Demon Hunters has remained within the Top 10 Movies on Netflix. As of this writing, the movie is currently sitting in first place on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today list. The film has quickly become a viral sensation thanks its catchy songs, including “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” and it’s fun and exciting story. In fact, the songs have managed to top the music charts following the movie’s release on Netflix. K-Pop Demon Hunters has even generated some music awards buzz, though that will depend on Netflix’s submission strategy.

K-Pop Demon Hunters currently has a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences seemingly agreeing with critics by giving it a 91% rating on the Popcornmeter. Critics have praised the movie for having “infectious energy and vibrant colors” with a “terrific soundtrack to boot.” The movie has performed so well for Netflix that the streaming platform is doing something it rarely does, giving the movie a limited theatrical release after its streaming debut. The very limited theatrical run of K-Pop Demon Hunters will actually be a “sing-along” version of the movie, with over three hundred screenings for the two-night event set to hit theaters in North America, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Unsurprisingly, the “sing-along” screenings have been selling out. The theatrical run was envisioned as a single weekend event by Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, however, they may need to consider more screenings with the popularity of the planned event as fans come together to sing the catchy songs from the movie’s groups, HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys. The hit animated movie hails from directing duo Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, who directed from a screenplay they co-wrote with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan.

K-Pop Demon Hunters stars a fantastic cast that includes Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, Yunjin Kim as Celine, Ken Jeong as Bobby, Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-ma, and Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han. Tickets for the “sing-along” version of the animated movie are on sale, with many already sold out. While fans wait to see Netflix’s plans for K-Pop Demon Hunters sequels and spinoffs come to fruition, they can continue to stream the hit movie from home, exclusively on Netflix. The streaming service has even made merchandise available for the popular film, as well as the soundtrack, which is available now through iTunes and Amazon Music. A vinyl release and CD release of the soundtrack are now available for pre-order, with a release set for October 17th and August 22nd, respectively.

