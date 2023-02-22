Netflix Announces Huge Documentary Series Every Sports Fan Will Want to Watch

Netflix is bringing NFL: Quarterback to homes all across the world this summer. In the new docs-series, multiple signal-callers in the National Football League will be profiled. Names like Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins will share the spotlight and lend their insight into one of the most popular games in the world. Quarterback will follow each of their stories over the course of the 2022 season. Kansas City Chiefs fans will be especially hype to see how everything goes down with them achieving another Super Bowl victory. Sports content like Last Chance U has been massive for the streamer and that trend looks to continue with this NFL partnership.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," Patrick Mahomes said on behalf of his 2PM Productions imprint. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes!



Bringing The NFL Game To A Whole New Audience

"Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs," Peyton Manning explained. "Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB."

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together," offered Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL."

