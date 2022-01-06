Netflix Releases Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer

Ozark‘s Season 4 trailer is here and fans are excited online. January 21 will see Jason Bateman and Laura Linney back in the first seven episodes of the critically beloved crime drama. The Byrde family is back and they’re going to be busy. Bateman’s Marty is working with Linney’s Wendy to work out an immunity deal between a drug lord and the FBI. (The crime boss, Omar Navarro, is played by Felix Solis.) However, the familial drama has ratcheted up alongside these other tensions. The Byrde children are stepping into their own in the family business. Marty isn’t seeing eye to eye with possible successor Ruth Langmore anymore and their relationship is getting worse. For fans of the series, this salvo of episodes carries even more weight than the others, because it will be the last one. 14 episodes split into two halves (in what has become something of a Netflix signature at this point.) Check out the trailer down below.

Speaking with Deadline earlier this year, showrunner Chris Mundy told fans what they could expect for this final outing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy revealed last year. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

Joining Emmy Award Winners Bateman and Linney in Season 4 are fellow Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Alfonso Herrera, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

On the executive producing side are Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque. Laura Linney also sits as Co-Executive Producer.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 kicks off on Netlfix January 21.

Are you excited for the final season of Ozark? Let us know down in the comments!