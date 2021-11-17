New Ozark Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

The fourth and final season of Netflix’s Ozark is set to debut on the streaming service in January of 2022, with the latest teaser for the upcoming episodes focusing less on new information and instead reminding fans to revisit the first three seasons, using the tagline, “No ending is reached by accident.” Throughout much of the series, the Byrde family has often had to adapt and make desperate decisions in hopes of keeping themselves safe, with this ominous teaser giving the implication that each obstacle they hit along the way was leading towards an inevitability. Check out the teaser for Ozark Season 4 below before it premieres on Netflix on January 21, 2022.

Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Season 4 of Ozark will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each. Part 1 will be released on Netflix on January 21. The new season stars Emmy Award Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Showrunner Mundy previously teased what audiences could expect in these final episodes.

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy shared with Deadline earlier this year. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

Part 1 of Season 4 of Ozark premieres on Netflix on January 21, 2022.

