Netflix Quietly Adds 2025’s Perfect Replacement for The Black List

Fans of The Black List, if you’ve been looking for something to fill the James Spader-shaped hole in your watchlist, then you’re in luck. Without any fanfare, Netflix just added a new thriller series with the kind of twists and turns that we’ve all come to love. And despite the conflicting scores between critics and audiences—18% versus 83%—there’s actually some incredible potential here, especially considering how much casual viewers are enjoying it.

The Hunting Party debuted in 2025 and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Weschler, and Patrick Subongui. The series centers on the events that unfold after an explosion that rocks a secret prison hidden beneath the Wyoming countryside. The nation’s worst, most violent serial killers, who were imprisoned inside, are now free and at large. Along with soldiers, spies, and special agents, Bex (Roxburg), a former FBI profiler, is summoned back to help track down and recapture these deadly criminals before they kill again. The show is full of intrigue and conspiracy, bringing to life characters who are complex, nuanced, and not at all what they seem—a rare treat in today’s media offerings.

The Hunting Party Comes with a Wide Ratings Discrepancy

Critics feel that the series’ execution falls flat, and while the premise is interesting, it’s never brought out to its full potential. “In its current state, The Hunting Party is too leaden to be fun, and too predictable to really be shocking or exciting; but it’s less a matter of having incongruent pieces, than a series that just needs to recalibrate its tone and storytelling approach,” says Randy Dankievitch of Processed Media.

Fans, however, didn’t seem to come to that same conclusion, and its audience rating of 83% highlights that fact. The general consensus from casual viewers is that The Hunting Party is fast-paced, well-acted, and full of the suspense that its contemporaries lack. One viewer, who rated the show 4.5 out of 5 stars, stated, “The Hunting Party brings a smart new angle to the serial-killer chase formula. The concept feels fresh, the pacing is tight, and the cast really sells the tension. It’s suspenseful without being predictable, and that twist on the hunt kept me watching. Completely hooked!”

It seems like The Hunting Party is one of those shows that you’ll have to watch for yourself to discover just how good it really is. But, despite the critics’ reviews, everything about it looks promising, from the performances to the plot to the concept. And while it does lack James Spader, it doesn’t seem to lack much else.

Will you be watching The Hunting Party?