Netflix Releases New Transformers Series Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Transformers: BotBots, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming platform on March 25th. The series will debut with 10, 22 minute episodes and marks the first every comedy series in the Transformers franchise. The series comes from Hasbro’s Entertainment One and is executive produced by Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt who also serve as showrunners on the series.

https://youtu.be/Ya4lngszO1Y

Transformers: BotBots is described as follows: BotBots are Transformer robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put al the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?

Videos by ComicBook.com

This series offers a little something for everyone as BotBots come in a wide and unique range of hysterical characters, who are the epitome of… MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE. They formed squads based on the store they came from, but not every ‘bot was in their correct store when they came to life. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on mall store shelves but at night, they jump headfirst into adventure until a misfit group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the ‘bots in danger. Will these zany ‘bots be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance with the other ‘bots? The entire family will enjoy this hilarious new series that is silly, wacky, and fun!”

Burke and Wyatt have both previously worked with the Transformers IP with their work on Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy. The Netflix series also isn’t the only animated Transformers series in the works. Nickelodeon is working on its own animated series which will debut this fall and Paramount has also announced plans to adapt Transformers into a new movie.

Transformers: BotBots is set to debut on Netflix on March 25th.