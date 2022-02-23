Transformers has a lot on its plate right now, and Netflix is ready to push the IP into a new project this year. While a slew of live-action titles to keep Transformers busy, the world’s largest streamer is teaming up with Hasbro to bring a new kind of autobot tale to life. And now, we have learned when exactly Transformers: BotBots will make its big debut on Netflix!

The update comes from Boulder Media Limited as the company worked with Hasbro on the order. Back in 2021, Netflix teamed with the pair to bring Transformers: BotBots to life, and March 25th will mark its debut. So if you want to know more about the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

“BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?”

Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt are acting as executive producers on this project. They have worked previously with the IP as both brought Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy to life. As for other Transformers titles, Nickelodeon is working on its own animated series which will debut this fall. Paramount has also announced plans to adapt Transformers into a new movie, so our favorite Autobots are expanding their reach well beyond Netflix these days!

