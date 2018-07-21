Netflix Revamps TV Interface to Improve Content Discovery

Netflix is rolling out a revamped look on users’ TVs, and it will shake up how viewers use the service.

The streaming giant unveiled its plans to tweak the service’s user experience on Wednesday, accompanied by a peek at the reinvigorated look and an explanation for the changes.

“At Netflix, we are constantly asking ourselves what can we do to make it even easier for our members to spend less time browsing and more time discovering stories they will love,” Netflix director of product innovation Stephen Garcia said. “We realize that there so many great stories on the service, and that sometimes our members need a little bit of help figuring out where to start. That is why we are incredibly excited to unveil a new design for our TV experience that will begin rolling out to members all over the world today.

“The new interface was based on rigorous research and testing around how we can make it easier to find titles on TVs, where navigation can feel a bit tougher when you are restricted to just a few buttons on a remote control.”

Looking at the new home menu, the main navigation looks a lot like the existing design. However, it does appear to be more polished with a more immersive preview backdrop.

The main overhaul comes with a newly installed side menu, somewhat similar to the sidebar present on the mobile and tablet versions of the Netflix application.

However, there are some key additions to the menu. Mainly, there are now tabs designated for movies, TV series, new titles and users’ customized queue.

In the release, Garcia went on to explaining that various user tests showed that this increased breakdown of titles lessened browser time and made for a more enjoyable streaming experience overall.

“The new TV interface was designed to make the Netflix experience simpler and more intuitive in a few different ways,” Garcia said. “First, it is now easier to search and view new content added to the service. It is also far simpler to start browsing with either a series or movie; our research has shown us that while a member generally isn’t sure what exact title they want to watch, they have a pretty good sense of whether they are in the mood for a quick series episode or a longer movie experience.”

He added that they have also made it easier to access saved titles for later viewing in My List.

“In our testing of this new interface, we saw that that this simpler design helped members find something great to watch.”

The Netflix exec said that while the changes may seem like an “obvious” improvements, the service took “extensive” measures to ensure the update was beneficial to users. He also noted that this TV revamp is just “one of many improvements” Netflix is planning in the months ahead.

No details were given on what devices will be receive this update and when.