Netflix Reveals When Game of Thrones Creators' New Series Will Debut

Netflix has revealed when the television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will debut. On Saturday, as part of the streamer's TUDUM fan event, Netflix shared a look at the cast of the upcoming series and revealed that the series will debut in 2023, though a specific month wasn't clarified.

The Three-Body Problem series, also known as the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy, starts in a future where the Earth is awaiting an invasion by aliens from a neighboring star system. That system consists of three stars orbiting each other in a three-body system and a single habitable planet exists there, though it frequently suffers extreme temperature and climate changes which causes a cycle of societal rises and falls. The book series is written by Liu Cixin.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Weiss and Benioff added, "Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

The series will star John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Tsai Chin, Eliza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usamani.

Are you looking forward to The Three-Body Problem? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.