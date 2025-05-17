New Netflix Series Just Released Has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

A new Netflix TV series has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, at least with critics. Right now, the new Netflix TV show does not have an audience score, partially because it just released this week, but also because the new mini series is an international release out of Denmark. In other words, it is fairly niche compared to some other Netflix originals already released this year. That said, according to the aforementioned critics, it is one of Netflix’s best releases so far this year, and certainly one of the standouts of Netflix’s May lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Netflix series in question is a thriller called Secrets We Keep, created by Ingeborg Topsoe and directed by Per Fly. The new six-episode mini series notably stars Marie Bach Hansen, Simon Sears, Danica Curcic, Excel Busano, Sara Fanta Traore, and Lars Ranthe. Whether it will get a second season or not, remains to be seen, but right now there is no word of this happening.

“Cecilie grows suspicious when her neighbor’s young Filipino au pair, Ruby, disappears from an affluent Copenhagen neighborhood,” reads an official description of the TV show from Netflix. “Driven to uncover the truth, Cecilie launches her own investigation, only to find more than she bargained for.”

Play video

As noted, Secrets We Keep does not currently have enough audience reviews for an audience score, but it does have a few, all of which have given the new Netflix series a perfect score, minus one review that gives it a 4.5 out of 5.

“Great binge watch, totally recommend,” reads one of these Rotten Tomatoes user reviews. Another user review reads: “I started watching without expectations and I was totally surprised, what a wonderful series, what a strong story.

A third user review further adds: “A grown up Danish crime series. Gives Big Little Lies meeting The White Lotus vibes. Praying it gets a season 2, for the sake of Cecile.”

Those that decide to check out Secrets We Keep via Netflix should note that it is not child friendly, as evident by the drama having a TV-MA rating. Meanwhile, each of the six episodes all run somewhere between 33 minutes long and 42 minutes long.

For more Netflix coverage — including all of the latest Netflix news, all of the latest Netflix rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation surrounding Netflix shows and movies — click here.