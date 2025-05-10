Netflix Subscribers Still Mad About Cancelled Shows: “I Will Never Forgive You For This”

Netflix cancels TV shows all the time, and most are very deserving of the cancellation. However, every once in a while Netflix cancels a TV show or decides to put it on indefinite hold much to the dismay of subscribers. Over the years, there are a quite a few examples, in particular, that have left Netflix subscribers somewhere between scratching their heads and sharpening their pitchforks. To this end, one of the top posts on the Netflix Reddit page this week is a post dedicated to some of these unpopular cancellations.

The post features the title “I Will never forgive you for this,” featuring a slideshow of a few different series cancelled by Netflix over the years. The first featured show is 1899, which was particularly an unpopular cancellation. The german mystery sci-fi series debuted in 2022 before it was promptly cancelled in 2023 after one season and eight episodes. Since then, there have a been few points on the Netflix Reddit page lamenting its cancelletion.

The post also features Gypsy, which is less of a surprising cancellation because it didn’t post great viewership and bombed with critics, however, it was a bit of a fan-favorite, as evident by its 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. And these fans were not happy to see it canned in 2017, one year after it debuted with a 10-episode debut season.

The post also highlights coming-of-age comedy I Am Not Okay With This, which was a more contentious and disappointing cancellation. When the Netflix TV show premiered in 2020, it did so to both positive reviews among critics and viewers alike, as evident by its double 86 on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the show did well enough in terms of viewership for a second season to be ordered, however, the production ended up being halted due to “circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” which led to Netflix canning any future plans for the TV show.

Lastly, The First Kill is featured, which is similar to Gypsy. It was not a surprising cancellation because it did not impress critics and it didn’t have sufficient viewership numbers, but again it found a hardcore audience, as evident by its audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, this wasn’t enough for the 2022 supernatural teen drama not to be canned after one season.

Of course, these shows won’t be for everyone, or even most, hence why they were cancelled. There aren’t many truly popular shows Netflix cancels minus a few odd examples like Mindhunter. However, the popularity of the post — it is the most popular post on the Netflix Reddit page this week — suggests subscribers were sad to see some combination of the shows above go.

The post also highlights a major problem with Netflix, which is that most shows it creates end up quickly being cancelled, which makes it increasingly hard to recommend watching a show as it’s live because there is a decent chance it will be left incomplete or at least leave you wanting more.

“I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. They announced their renewal and then subsequently cancelled them,” reads one of the top comments on the post in question.”After this, I just give up trying out new series. Because what’s the point?”

“1899 was the only one of these I watched and I was gutted when I finished it to find out there would be no more. It was a slow burner so definitely not for everyone but it was so unique and I really wanted to see where it would go,” adds a second comment.

For more coverage on all things Netflix — including everything between the latest news on Netflix TV shows and movies to the latest rumors and leaks about Netflix TV shows and movies — click here.