Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (May 19th)

On the heels of major movie additions like Paddington in Peru and Nonnas, Netflix is gearing up for another big run in the coming week. The streamer has arrivals planned for five of the next six days, filled with original shows, movies, and standup comedy specials. There’s a lot to look forward to this week, but the biggest additions are being saved for the second half.

Friday, May 23rd will feature two huge arrivals for Netflix, one of which is the final season of acclaimed animated series Big Mouth. That same day will also see the return of the Fear Street horror franchise. Four years after the initial trilogy enjoyed a three-week rollout on Netflix, the franchise is back with a one-off installment — Fear Street: Prom Queen.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Tuesday, May 20th

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the “deal of a lifetime” while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words.

Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

This eye-opening documentary delves into Brett Favre’s controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom and the scandals that marred his legacy.

Wednesday, May 21st

Newly Rich, Newly Poor (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

A wealthy businessman and a working-class dreamer discover they were switched at birth. Now, they must swap lives to learn what truly matters.

Real Men (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mattia, Massimo, Riccardo, and Luigi, four friends in their forties, confront their prejudices in a world evolving towards gender equality. They must rediscover their place in society and relationships amid hilarious situations and unexpected challenges.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES

Six sexy singles check into a motel in pursuit of true love, only to discover their longtime booty calls, or “sneaky links,” are there as well. Facing desires old and new, and many hard truths, guests must decide whether to strengthen their sneaky link, or explore new connections. Will they stay sneaky, or is love worth “checking out”?

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

Thursday, May 22nd

Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES

Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.

Friday, May 23rd

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams.

Big Mouth: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nothing brings out the hormones — or the heartbreak — quite like high school. These longtime friends are growing up, and it’s the ultimate happy ending.

Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM

Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High’s 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates.

Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES

An aspiring stand-up comedian turns her struggles into heartfelt humor as she balances work and relationships while caring for her aging father.

Off Track 2 (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Siblings Lisa and Daniel gear up for the Vätternrundan cycling race, where unexpected detours, old flames and marriage problems test their resolve.

Saturday, May 24th

Our Unwritten Seoul (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Twin sisters— one living in Seoul, the other from the countryside— switch lives.

The Wild Robot