Sexy Beasts Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix is bringing back Sexy Beasts for another season and there’s a brand-new trailer. When word of this bizarre dating show hit social media, it dominated the conversation for hours. Using people’s physical appearances as a conceit is nothing new for reality television. In fact, a couple of good examples of the genre like Love Is Blind call Netflix home. However, we can all probably agree that there’s a difference between not seeing the person and having this wild visage of a praying mantis or a dolphin sitting across from you at a bar. That’s right, the whole hook of Sexy Beasts is that people dress up in prosthetic makeup in order to find love. What shape that love comes in can vary pretty wildly judging from the previous sentences in this paragraph. But, people can’t get enough of the strange little show, which is why Netflix is rolling out a Season 2 so quickly after the first salvo. You can check out the trailer for yourself right here.

The prosthetics director for the show, Kristyan Mallett talked to the South China Morning Post about how they achieve their strange goals on the program.

“The goal there is to look as realistic to the eye as possible – to blend into the skin, to be unnoticed, really – so the viewer can just get absorbed with the character without getting distracted by what we’ve done,” Mallett explained before clarifying that series creator Simon Welton wanted the costumes to be brash. They are “meant to be seen, and they’re meant to be ridiculously silly”.

“There were situations where somebody was allocated a character but it just didn’t fit because their hair wouldn’t fit under a bald cap or something,” added Mallett. “So they’d keep trying others on, and everyone would have their fingers crossed until something worked.”

“The heartbreaking thing is that one person gets dumped on day one, so two prosthetic sets were going to be completely unused,” Mallett also mentioned. “That was quite tough, especially when a lot of time and heart and soul and money goes into those builds, and then they just get boxed up and put away. I’m sure somebody at Netflix is going to have a very fun Halloween party.”

