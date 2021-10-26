Squid Game Creator Says Netflix Hasn’t Paid Him a Bonus After Show’s Success

Despite getting very little publicity from Netflix ahead of its premiere last month, Squid Game has grown to become one of the biggest streaming hits in history. The Korean thriller has been nothing short of a behemoth for Netflix. It delivered the streaming service with more viewers in its first month than any other series in Netflix history, and it is still somehow one of the most popular shows on the entire site. There is no doubt that Squid Game will be back for another season, and its creator will likely see a significant pay raise thanks to the show’s unparalleled success, but that bump hasn’t taken place just yet.

The Guardian recently sat down with Hwang Dong-hyuk to talk about his hit series, and the creator was asked in the interview if Squid Game has made him rich yet. Dong-hyuk responded with a laugh, confirming that he hasn’t gotten a bonus or anything from Netflix since the debut of the show. He’s simply getting paid according to his original contract.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not that rich. But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract,” he explained.

While a bonus hasn’t come for Dong-hyuk just yet, there surely be a substantial raise in the works when he signs on for the second season. Knowing how popular the show has become, Netflix will surely want as much of it as possible, which puts the returning stars and creative team in line for a bigger next time around.

It’s all about negotiations now, but nothing has been officially announced just yet. If and when there is a Season 2, though, Squid Game‘s creator won’t be the only one hoping to return. Squid Game that he’s ready to come back for another installment, since his character Gi-hun survived the original games.

“Of course. Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2,” the actor said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

Are you excited for a second season of Squid Game? Let us know in the comments!