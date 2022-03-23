Steven Spielberg Praises Netflix Series Squid Game

Steven Spielberg had some high praise for Squid Game this week. Deadline asked the West Side Story director about the changing landscape. He offered up his thoughts on Netflix’s mega-hit. In his comments, Spielberg said that Squid Game “changes the math entirely” as it relates to the streaming game at large. CCO Ted Sarandos said as much about Hwang Gon-hyuk’s show before it even hit the streaming service. Netflix had the kind of massive hit that other outfits had been tirelessly running after for a long time now. It was not an overnight success by any means, but media stories have spun the determination that it takes to get a show like Squid Game made as a inspirational tale. Luckily, because of the work from Hwang and his stars, the next big foreign sensation might have an easier time breaking through in America. Check out what the director had to say down below.

“Squid Game comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us,” Spielberg began. “Thank you, Ted. A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.”

Previously, the Squid Game creator explained how he was already speaking to Netflix about Season 3. “I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3,” Hwang said. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

People are going to continue to ask the creator for details about Season 2. EW’s virtual panel for the show had the frontman for the show having to dodge the speculation as he tried to give small bits of information.

“I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator continued. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

