Fan-Favorite Netflix Original Series Return Takes Over Top 10

The Netflix Top 10 list has a new champion, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given the extreme popularity of the series sitting in the streamer’s number one spot. Bridgerton, the romantic dramedy from executive producer Shonda Rhimes, was an immediate hit when it was first released on Netflix back in 2020. To this day, Bridgerton‘s first season remains one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history. Season 2 of the series has finally arrived and it is coming out of the gate swinging.

Bridgerton Season 2 arrived on Netflix this past Friday and wasted no time shooting to the top of the streamer’s daily Top 10 rankings. Saturday’s version of the Top 10 saw Bridgerton instantly take over the pole position and the series remains there on Monday’s list.

It’s not a surprise that Bridgerton‘s second season is so successful, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. The Adam Project, Inventing Anna, and Is It Cake have had a pretty solid stranglehold on the list for the last couple of weeks and beating them was no easy feat.

You can take a look at the full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 list below.

1. Bridgerton

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

2. Blade Runner 2049

“He’s on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth from the only cop who remembers what the truth is.”

3. Is It Cake

“Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.”

4. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

5. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

6. Good Girls

“Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence – together”

7. The Last Kingdom

“As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.”

8. Pieces of Her

“Lives in jeopardy. A history of secrets. When a violent attack exposes the cracks in their relationship, a mother and daughter must fight to survive.”

9. Bad Vegan

“Restauratuer Sarma Melngailis and her deceitful husband stifled employees and investors out of nearly $2 million. But was Sarma a villain – or a victim?”

10. Human Resources

“Big Mouth meets The Office in this edgy workplace comedy about the creatures who steer humans through every weird and wondrous phase of life.”