Final Season of Hit Netflix Show is Dominating the Top 10

This past week has seen not just one, but two wildly popular Netflix original shows come to an end. Lost in Space concluded on Wednesday when Netflix released its third and final season, bringing the tale of the beloved Robinson family to a close. Just two days later, the streaming service released the final episodes of Money Heist, one of its biggest-ever global originals. It should come as no surprise that both of these shows are doing well in the Netflix Top 10 following their final season debuts.

Lost in Space quickly rose to the top of the Netflix charts after it premiered on Wednesday, but it didn’t stay in the number one spot for every long. The last few episodes of Money Heist arrived on Friday and immediately climbed to the highest position on the daily Netflix rankings.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Money Heist in the first position on the list, followed by Lost in Space in second place. These shows have always been hits on the streamer, but their final episodes are helping to drive even more viewership.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Money Heist

“Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind the police to carry out his plan.”

2. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

3. True Story

“A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

4. The Power of the Dog

“A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light.”

5. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

“Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar much band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.”

6. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

7. Life

“After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail.”

8. Single All the Way

“Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit from home, but their plan – and feelings – change when his family plays matchmaker.”

9. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

10. Selling Sunset

“The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”