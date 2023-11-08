Holy Family: Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Holy Family Season 2 got a brand-new trailer from Netflix. As we enter the tail-end of 2023, viewers can catch Holy Family's new episodes on November 17th. Last year, fans were introduced to the family at the heart of this thriller, and they should prepare for more tense times in the season ahead. The new Holy Family clip is just as heart-stopping as its predecessor. A lot of viewers were elated to hear that this series would be getting another block of episodes after a wild first entry. It seems as though Manolo Caro is ready to drag all the fans through the wringer with his cast of characters again. You can check out what's coming in Holy Family Season 2 right down below!

Netflix has a synopsis for the thriller series: "The move of a new family to Fuente del Berro will break the stability of a neighborhood where Gloria lives with her baby and Aitana, her au-pair, hiding from a mysterious and dark past. In a neighborhood where nothing is what it seems, four neighbors will forge a strong friendship with a common denominator, they are mothers. Their relationship seems perfect, until Gloria's past changes everything. It is then when we will discover what a mother is capable of to protect her family, the most sacred thing she has."

Holy Family Season 2 Is Almost Here

(Photo: Netflix)

As fans were waiting for any and all news about Holy Family Season 2, Ivan Pellicer had to compliment the work that the cast and crew had done on the Netflix series. The actor sat down with Numero Magazine to discuss his career and his upcoming roles. It seems like the emotional beats that viewers really love from Holy Family have made their mark on Pellicer as well. He told the publication that the series holds a special place in his heard. Here's what else he had to offer.

"This series is quite special and beautiful in the way it was filmed. What Manolo Caro does is pure beauty," Pellicer explained. "I can't reveal too much about my role just yet, but I can tell you that the season kicks off with him doing penance on orders of his mother."

As the conversation continued, Numero asked about director Manolo Caro and his accommodations for the cast. Pellicer complimented his experiences with Najwa Nimri, Alvaro Rico, and Alex Garcia. The actor added, "It was one of the best experiences I've had in my career so far. I learned so much shooting with so many experienced actors. Each day on set I learned something new."

What's Going On With Netflix Geeked Week?

(Photo: Netflix)

Here's what the streamer has to say about the ongoing celebration: "The wait is over! Netflix's Geeked, the ultimate destination for all things genre entertainment, is back with our third annual Geeked Week. Brace yourselves for an epic week-long virtual celebration filled with debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, merch drops, and more fun surprises from your favorite series, films, animation, and games."

"Kicking off on Monday, November 6th (aka Stranger Things Day) and running through Sunday, November 12th, Geeked Week is the home for the hottest updates on 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and even more jaw-dropping reveals. And we're kicking the sneak peeks off with our epic trailer."

What do you think of this new Netflix trailer? Let us know down in the comments!