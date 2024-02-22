One of ABC's Biggest Sitcoms Is Coming to Netflix
The first five seasons of The Conners debut on Netflix next month.
Another wildly popular sitcom is making its way to Netflix. CBS' Young Sheldon was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup and has been one of the streamer's top performing TV shows in the time since. And of course, that's coming on the heels of Suits breaking streaming records for Netflix last summer. Now, ABC's follow-up to Roseanne will attempt to replicate some of that success.
On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service in March, and The Conners made the lineup. According to the streamer's newsletter, all five seasons of the hit comedy series will be added to Netflix on March 27th. TV fans will get to begin the story with the first season of the series, which kicks off with the Conner family wrestling with the death of Roseanne. The series stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, both continuing their roles from the original Roseanne series.
Coming Soon to Netflix
The Conners is just one of several TV shows hitting Netflix in March. As far as hit sitcoms go, the service will be adding the complete runs of both Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show. All six seasons of The Resident are also hitting the service this month, along with every season of Vikings.
The biggest day of new additions in March happens to be the very first day of the month, which will see several movies and shows make their way to the service. Here's the full list of March 1st arrivals:
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM