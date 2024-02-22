One of ABC's Biggest Sitcoms Is Coming to Netflix

Another wildly popular sitcom is making its way to Netflix. CBS' Young Sheldon was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup and has been one of the streamer's top performing TV shows in the time since. And of course, that's coming on the heels of Suits breaking streaming records for Netflix last summer. Now, ABC's follow-up to Roseanne will attempt to replicate some of that success.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service in March, and The Conners made the lineup. According to the streamer's newsletter, all five seasons of the hit comedy series will be added to Netflix on March 27th. TV fans will get to begin the story with the first season of the series, which kicks off with the Conner family wrestling with the death of Roseanne. The series stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, both continuing their roles from the original Roseanne series.

Coming Soon to Netflix

The Conners is just one of several TV shows hitting Netflix in March. As far as hit sitcoms go, the service will be adding the complete runs of both Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show. All six seasons of The Resident are also hitting the service this month, along with every season of Vikings.

The biggest day of new additions in March happens to be the very first day of the month, which will see several movies and shows make their way to the service. Here's the full list of March 1st arrivals:

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM