Netflix Users Have Just 48 Hours Left To Watch Starz’s Three-Season Crime Drama

Netflix is a major entertainment hub, and that doesn’t just include originals. Since its start, the streamer has found repeated success with major network and studio shows and movies. As Netflix’s library of licensed titles is set to grow in 2026 and beyond with new major acquisitions, the streamer is preparing to offload a major Starz show, giving subscribers less than 48 hours to binge-watch all three seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just six months after joining the platform and enjoying a multi-day stay on the US Netflix Top 10 in July, Hightown is scheduled to exit Netflix on January 23rd. From The Hunting Wives creator Rebecca Cutter, the three-season Starz series stars Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose life is upended when she becomes entangled in a murder investigation. Netflix subscribers only have a few more hours left to binge-watch the show’s 25 episodes.

Hightown Is a Gripping Crime Drama That Deserved More Seasons

Play video

If you decide to give Hightown a last-minute chance on Netflix, the only thing you’ll be disappointed in is the fact that it only got three seasons. Airing on Starz between 2020 and 2024, the show was a gritty, well-loved crime drama bursting with rich storytelling and deep mysteries that ultimately went unresolved when Starz cancelled the show in late 2023 just weeks before the Season 3 premiere, which ended up serving as the concluding chapter.

Throughout its three-season run, Hightown stood out for its gritty portrayal of the Cape Cod opioid crisis and the rawness of its depiction of flawed but compelling characters and messy themes, the series never aiming to sugarcoat any of the struggles. The series was also a masterclass in pacing, delivering high drama that kept viewers hooked and a great blend of crime drama, thriller, and character study. That all led to some pretty good ratings, too. Hightown earned fresh audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes across its three seasons and holds an average 67% Popcornmeter score, reaching a high of 75% in Season 3. It also scored a “Certified Fresh” critic score of 80% in Season 1, with the two latter seasons holding limited but all positive reviews from critics on the review aggregator site.

Where to Stream Hightown After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix was something of a saving grace for Hightown. Following the show’s cancellation at Starz, all three seasons of Hightown were removed from the platform in early 2024. The series completely ceased to exist on streaming until it was brought to Netflix in July for a successful streaming stint that has unfortunately been all too short. As Hightown prepares for its Netflix removal, it’s also preparing to once again fall into the abyss of streaming with no other streaming home currently lined up. It’s possible all three seasons could simply move to a rival platform in February or some point after, but for now it’s looking like the only way to watch Hightown after it leaves Netflix will be either renting or purchasing it online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!