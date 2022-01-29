Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Star Teases Tim Burton Series Will Surprise Fans

The star of Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series says that the Tim Burton series will surprise fans. Jenna Ortega is stepping into the popular role, and she knows that carries a little bit of pressure. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress acknowledged that fans have high hopes for anything Addams Family. But, it’s important to know that Burton has a bit of pedigree and she’s no slouch either. Ortega is just one part of a dynamite cast for this series, so people will have to give it a try. The story of Wednesday is set in a little different time frame than people may be used to. However, with the current pop culture trend of taking these characters and placing them in unfamiliar territory, it’s a shrewd move by the creative team. Read what she had to say about the upcoming Netflix project down below.

Ortega explained, “I think it’s probably the most physical transformation I’ve ever done; I cut my hair, and it’s black, and mannerism-wise, speaking cadence-wise, expression-wise, I’m trying to pull from a different toolbox this time around. I think it’s a surprise to the audience, but myself as well.”

“It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented,” Ortega added later in the interview. “To step into the shoes of somebody who’s a bit more eccentric and frightening has been really exciting for me, and definitely a challenge — especially with such a beloved character, I really want to take care of her and do her justice.”

“The thing is, there are several different paths that anyone could have taken for this character. We’ve never seen Wednesday Addams as a teenage girl, so some of her harsh mannerisms may come off as hilarious when she’s younger, but as you get older, how much of that can you get away with?” she wondered. “Or how do you keep that at the forefront of her personality without people growing to dislike her or find her annoying? So just trying to balance that … I’ve never felt so much pressure on a job, and I’m trying to keep my cool.”

