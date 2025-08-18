Wednesday Season 3 Release Date Window & Tim Burton’s Future Addressed by Creators

It will be a bit of a wait before Netflix heads back to Nevermore Academy. The streamer’s hit Addams Family spinoff Wednesday returned for its record-breaking second season this month, with the four-episode Season 2, Part 2 set to premiere on September 3, 2025. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular macabre teen alongside a cast that also includes Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Isaac Ordonez, Wednesday has been a massive hit for the streamer and is already renewed for a third season. As fans eagerly await new episodes, co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teased the future of the show, including the Wednesday Season 3 release window and Tim Burton’s involvement in the upcoming season.

Wednesday fans are used to long waits after several years passed between Seasons 1 and 2. The lengthy wait between seasons came as a result of the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, logistical issues as filming moved from Romania to Ireland, and a “much bigger” production, something that Millar acknowledged in a recent interview with Collider wasn’t just “frustrating” to audiences but also to them, “as storytellers and creators, to have to wait to share what we’re doing with an audience that long.”

Bringing Wednesday to the screen is no easy feat and takes some time, but Gough and Millar indicated they aren’t hoping to replicate that near-three-year wait again. According to Millar, 18 months would be the bare minimum we could get this show back up, just from production to air.” Season 3 is set to begin production later this year, meaning the earliest fans could expect to see the season premiere on Netflix is 2027, a timeframe that Gough said “would be ideal.” Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed a Season 3 release window.

Gough and Millar also teased Burton’s potential involvement in the upcoming season. The famed filmmaker, who executive produces, directed four episodes of Season 1, as well as the Season 2 premiere, “Here We Woe Again,” and Season 2, Episode 4, “If These Woes Could Talk.” He also directed two episodes in the latter half of the season. Details for the upcoming season are still being worked out, but the creators said they are hopeful for Burton to return to direct in Season 3.

“We’re always like, ‘We can do it.’ It’s always great to have Tim here, and the fact that he did four episodes in the first season and four this season was amazing. So, it just depends on his schedule. I think that’s always the thing,” Millar said. “I mean, he loves to do it. He has such a rapport with the cast. We’ve had a five-year collaboration with him, which has been one of the highlights of our careers. It’s just great. We hope he’s free to come back.”

The writers’ room for Wednesday Season 3 has already opened, according to Gough and Millar, with production set to begin later this year. A Season 3 premiere date hasn’t been announced, but fans can get excited for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. The final four episodes of the season debut on Netflix on September 3.