Wednesday Season 2 Breaks a Huge Netflix Record (& Only 1 Show Can Beat It)

Netflix’s return to Nevermore Academy is continuing to prove that Wednesday is a force to be reckoned with. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the Addams Family spinoff series stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. The show took the streaming charts by storm when it premiered in 2022, and Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is matching that success following its premiere on Netflix this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 premiered on August 6th and have raked in 50 million views in just four days, according to Netflix. That number isn’t enough to quite match Season 1, which drew in 50.1 million viewers and remains Netflix’s No. 1 most popular English-language TV title ever, but Wednesday Season 2 is now the second-most-watched English-language TV show on Netflix, and it has broken another record.

The series has been topping the streaming charts across the globe ever since it dropped. After landing at No. 1 in 91 different countries, Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 has set a new record for English TV title ranked No. 1 in most countries in its first week.

Original series have been massive successes for Netflix, but Wednesday’s big numbers and worldwide audience draw will be difficult, if not impossible, to match. As it stands, only one other show has even a remote possibility of beating Wednesday Season 2: Stranger Things.

The Duffer Brothers-created show is set to return for its fifth and final season this year. Like Wednesday, Season 5 will be split across release dates, the first four episodes dropping on November 26th, followed by three more on December 25th. The final episode of the series will then release on December 31st. Those release dates coincide with major holidays – Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve – meaning many Netflix subscribers will be home and have free time to binge watch the episodes as they release, something that could push Stranger Things Season 5 to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s TV chart in countries across the globe.

Stranger Things is already one of Netflix’s most popular releases, and Stranger Things Season 4 currently ranks as the streamer’s No. 3 most popular English-language TV title ever with 140.7 million views and 1.8 billion hours viewed. With Season 5 being Stranger Things’ final season, there’s already a lot of anticipation surrounding the show, and the final season is already a record-breaker. Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 release date announcement in June generated more than 250 million impressions across all Netflix channels within four days, the most of any other similar announcement within that same timeframe ever.

Stranger Things Season 5 will undoubtedly debut to record-breaking success, but it remains to be seen if the show will have enough draw to top Wednesday Season 2, Part 1’s No. 1 ranking in 91 countries.

The final four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are scheduled to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, September 3rd. Until then, all four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, are streaming.