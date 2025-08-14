Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Brings Back a Dead Season 1 Character

One character’s surprising return in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 has been revealed by Netflix’s new trailer. Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 has already proved to be a major hit for the streaming service, breaking the record for being #1 in the most countries (91 of them). The first four episodes have packed in plenty of twists, as well as creating several mysteries for Wednesday Addams to solve in Part 2. But at Nevermore Academy, there will always be more shocks in store, which is certainly proving to be the case as more is revealed about the second half of the season.

The new trailer for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, reveals the return of Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems. Weems was one of the most important characters in Wednesday Season 1, but was killed by Marilyn Thornhill, who stabbed her in the neck with a needle filled with poisonous nightshade. With Steve Buscemi entering Season 2 as Barry Dort, the new principal at Nevermore, it had seemed like Weems really was gone for good. The Netflix show has found a way to bring her back without resurrecting her, as she’ll serve as Wednesday’s new spirit guide.

With Wednesday no longer able to see Goody Addams, a new ghost to accompany her journey had been expected, especially as she further develops her psychic abilities. Still, it’s surprising that Weems is the character who will do so, given, as far as we know, she is not part of the Addams family. Christie’s return had been spoiled prior to the trailer’s release, having appeared at a Netflix event in Sydney as part of the show’s “Global Doom Tour.” In a clip released on Netflix Australia & New Zealand’s Instagram account, we hear Weems say: “Did you really think Nevermore would let me go so easily? I was never gone… you just stopped looking.”

That makes more sense now that we know she’s a ghost, suggesting that not only is she Wednesday’s guide, but that it’s partly because her spirit has not been allowed to leave Nevermore. As much as Wednesday may need her help, it’s also possible Weems needs Wednesday to resolve something so that she can eventually rest. This also officially puts to bed some of the other theories about the Principal’s return, such as her having shapeshifted at the end of Season 1 and secretly being Lurch (yes, really).

Besides the return of Weems, the Season 2, Part 2 trailer is largely focused on Wednesday once again having to stop Tyler’s Hyde, who is now on the loose. It highlights the peril everyone close to Jenna Ortega’s character is in, while also teasing more dark secrets about the Addams family that are set to come to light. There’s also what seems like a hint of Lady Gaga’s character, with what sounds like her voice at the end of the teaser, saying: “Beware, there will be a price to pay.” Exactly what the price is remains to be seen.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will be released on September 3rd, 2025.