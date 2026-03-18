Netflix’s Live-Action Scooby-Doo Reboot Confirms Cast (Including a Former Marvel Star)

The Scooby-Doo crew is back in live-action courtesy of Netflix, and while we had previously heard of a key casting here and there, the full cast has finally been revealed. Not only do we have our full Mystery Inc. crew, but one of the new Scooby-Doo stars is also a former MCU star to boot.

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Netflix has revealed the full cast of this new incarnation of Scooby-Doo, and it will feature Maxwell Jenkins as the group’s leader, Fred Jones, while former MCU and Ant-Man star Abby Ryder Fortson (who played Cassie Lang) will be playing the team’s best detective in Velma Dinkley. Tanner Hagen will be playing the role of Scoob’s best pal, Shaggy Rogers, and McKenna Grace will be starring in the role of Daphne Blake. We don’t know what Scooby-Doo will look like just yet, but now that the cast is set, hopefully we’ll get a full team photo sooner rather than later.

Netflix’s Live-Action Series Will Be A Franchise Reimagining

For this latest live-action version, Netflix is looking to reimagine the classic franchise while also retaining the core of what has made Scooby-Doo such a beloved franchise for decades. This will give the Mystery Inc. crew a full origin story, showing how the gang first meets not only each other but also how they come into contact with Scoob, and it’s all tied to a creepy case that is threatening to turn their lives upside down.

The official synopsis also teases that Scooby-Doo witnessed a supernatural murder, which is the central mystery that pulls the characters into the same orbit, though it’s also established that Shaggy and Daphne are already old friends when the chaos starts. You can find the official synopsis below.

“A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Midnight Radio, High Fidelity) will be the showrunners of the new live-action Scooby-Doo series, and they will also be writing and executive producing the series. Also executive producing are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson, and Toby Haynes.

Scooby-Doo will consist of eight episodes, but it currently doesn’t have a release date.

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