Netflix’s Longest Running Sci-fi Series Officially Renewed for Another Season (But I Have Two Major Questions)

Netflix subscribers are sadly accustomed to hearing that their favorite shows are coming to an end, especially abrupt ones. Cancellations are quite common with new Netflix shows; even long-running ones don’t have the best track record as they continue into the future, all of which makes it a surprise when the streamer actually confirms that something has been renewed. In the wake of Netflix confirming that they’re only releasing two science fiction movies for the entirety of 2026, fans of the genre have gotten a little bit of bright news with confirmation about the future of one of the best sci-fi shows on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One lingering question mark for sci-fi fans who subscribe to Netflix has been the future of Black Mirror. It was previously reported that creators Charlie Brooker & Annabel Jones had stepped away from their company Broke & Bones, putting the future of the series up in the air as it officially came under Netflix’s control with the maneuver. In addition, a major piece of Black Mirror, the interactive movie Bandersnatch, has been removed from the service entirely. In the end, though, none of that appeared to matter, as the series has officially been renewed.

Netflix Renews Black Mirror for Season 8

Speaking in a new interview with Netflix’s Tudum channel to reflect on last year’s seventh season of Black Mirror, series creator Charlie Brooker confirmed the news that the series would be back for more episodes, though a timeline for when it might pop back up wasn’t confirmed just yet. He revealed, “Luckily, it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.

Brooker went on to note that he thinks about seasons of Black Mirror like he’s making an album, how different songs flow together, but also how they can experiment with things that were done previously. He adds, “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

There are just two major questions that linger with the idea of a new season of Black Mirror. The first is, how many episodes will it be? New seasons of Black Mirror, ever since it arrived on Netflix, have had an inconsistent number of episodes per batch, with Seasons 3, 4, and 7 all having six episodes, while Season 6 had five episodes, and Season 5 had only three episodes. It’s a big question as we prep for more of the show.

The second big question is, will the series continue to offer sequel stories to its previous episodes? Black Mirror on Netflix has not been shy about referencing other episodes in major ways, but Season 7 of the show had two stories that worked as direct sequels to previous episodes. “USS Callister : Into Infinity” served as a follow-up to the Emmy-winning Season 4 episode and brought back much of the same cast, while “Plaything” offered a story that acted as a sequel to Bandersnatch, an episode that’s not even viewable anymore. Will Black Mirror continue this trend moving forward, especially after the critical acclaim that the USS Callister episodes have garnered? Time will tell.