Netflix’s New Action Masterpiece With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Is Officially a Streaming Success

Netflix has done it again—this time with a show that is holding on to a 100% ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based on a series of novels by author Imamura Shogo and has action, violence, and narrative in spades, earning it its space in the streamer’s Top 10 streaming list, as well as the glowing reviews that it’s received so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show is Last Samurai Standing, and it tells the story of Shujiro Saga, played by Junichi Okada, and 291 other samurai who arrive in Kyoto to participate in a bloody battle royal. The reason Shujiro is risking his life? The prize money that will surely save his cholera-stricken wife and child. The ¥100 billion prize is more than life-changing, and the players in this game must race to Tokyo to claim it, taking the wooden tags assigned to each of their kills until there’s only one warrior left. It’s been summed up as Squid Games for samurai, though each of the main characters’ backstories gets the spotlight at one point or another, slowly unfolding over the course of six episodes in a way that keeps your eyes glued to the screen.

It’s Lauded As A Live-Action Anime

Play video

Describing Last Samurai Standing, Patrick St. Michel of The Japan Times says, “Rather than copying, the series draws inspiration from anime’s distinctive traits. While parts may feel familiar, the show is ultimately charting new territory.” And that’s no small praise, considering how so many live-action anime adaptations fall short of the stories they’re adapting in the first place. Though it pulls from the success of its predecessors, such as Shogun and Blue Eyed Samurai, with a sprinkle of cult-classic Battle Royale, Last Samurai Standing is very much its own thing, instead drawing inspiration from the animated medium and using that to fuel its fight scenes and narrative-driven storytelling. “No doubt that those who enjoy period Japanese action shows will want to tune in, but lesser fans of the genre may appreciate the narrative if they can stomach the violence that comes with it,” says Melissa Camacho of Common Sense Media.

The story is gripping, and the cinematography is stunning. With fight choreography reminiscent of beloved anime like Samurai Champloo and Demon Slayer, it’s not a show you’re going to want to miss. Last Samurai Standing has been renewed for a second season, but it’ll likely be years before we see that on our screens, so you have plenty of time to binge the first season (and then binge it again).

What is your favorite moment from Last Samurai Standing? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying.