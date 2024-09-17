After Shogun, There's One Anime You Need to Watch ASAP

Shogun has made history. Not only did the show become the first Japanese-language drama to win a Primetime Emmy Award, but it set a record for having the most-awarded season of TV to date. From its set design to its measured drama, Shogun has become an unquestionable hit for FX. With season two in development, all eyes are on Shogun as more and more netizens begin looking at Japanese entertainment. For some of those fans, they are turning their eye to anime, and there is one series you must check out if you love Shogun.

If the title Ooku: The Inner Chambers does not sound familiar to you, don't fret. The manga made its debut way back in 2004, and Ooku: The Inner Chambers ended its run well before Shogun came to light. After 16 years in print, Ooku: The Inner Chamber has become a quiet classic with fans who love to explore Japan's Edo period. Both Shogun and Ooku dive deep into the era's political landscape, but the latter takes some special liberties with Japan and its population.

What Is Ooku: The Inner Chambers?

There are plenty of anime series that tackle Japan's Edo period, but none do so like Ooku: The Inner Chambers. The series, which comes from Fumi Yoshinaga, is focused on the women's wing of the Edo Castle. The area, which is called the Ooku, is a safe haven for women within the Shogun's court and becomes a central hub as the series moves forward. After all, Ooku: The Inner Chambers is set in an alternate history where a mystery illness begins targeting men in Japan, and the population's decline thrusts women into unheard power for the time.

With political and social power upended, Ooku: The Inner Chambers is a study in historical fantasy and classism. The story asks readers to challenge what they know of history and ask how the barrier between sexes sparked tension during the Edo period. Of course, in its own ways, Shogun does much the same. The live-action drama does not dabble with role reversal, but characters like Toda Mariko push against all kinds of stereotypes. Ooku: The Inner Chambers does much the same with its main characters, so while it may not have the action of Shogun, it doubles down on subversion.

How Shogun Became One of Television's Top Dramas

If you have not taken the chance to watch Shogun, there has never been a better time to check out the drama. Released in February 2024, the historical series is based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell, and it unpacks life in Japan's Edo period. Shongun tells the story of John Blackthrone, an adventurous English sailor, who ends up shipwrecked in Japanc. He finds himself before the Shogun's throne, and Blackthrone quickly learns how different this new land is from his home. With the daimyo Lord Toranaga and Lady Mariko at his side, Blackthorne finds himself thrust into Edo politics while keeping his own life safe.

Historical dramas are popular enough in Hollywood, but Shogun has received unusually high praise for its authentic vision. From its top-tier cast to its honed sets, the team behind Shogun had nothing put passion for the project. With a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics agree that Shogun is a show that cannot be missed. And after you have watched the drama, there are other Edo period pieces like Ooku: The Inner Chambers just waiting for your attention.

