Netflix’s New Mystery Show Is An Instant Hit (But it Can’t Dethrone Stranger Things)

A new mystery has hit the Netflix charts, climbing all the way to the #2 spot in just the first few days of its tenure on the platform (though it can’t seem to knock Stranger Things from the top spot). The British thriller comes from the mind of Harlen Coben, who now has 12 Netflix series to his name, including this new addition.

The official summary for Run Away reads: “Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.” Sounds like it has all the makings for a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat, while simultaneously tugging on your heartstrings.

According To Reviews, It’s Convoluted Yet Compelling

The show debuted to very mixed reviews, with critics giving it a 75% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, though it failed to land with general audiences, bringing in a paltry 48% on the Popcorn meter. Archika Khurana, critic for The Times of India says, “While it rarely surprises and does little to advance the genre, its strong performances and sustained emotional tension make it a watchable, if familiar, experience that rewards patience more than expectation.” Peter Travers of The Travers Take agrees, saying, “Convoluted is a fair description of the puzzle pieces being assembled, but this Harlan Coben mystery series hits the ground running with a twist ending that will drop your jaw to the floor.”

Audience members were less kind though, with one saying, “Overacting. Implausible situational interactions. Shot like a soap opera. Cheesy characters and dialogue. Turn your brain off. You could definitely multitask – do dishes, laundry, read a book, and still will not miss a thing while watching it. Better still. Don’t waste your time.” But some did find a way to enjoy the drama, finding that it was more compelling and, at times, downright creepy. “I love murder mysteries—especially British ones. They usually spare us the distractions like gratuitous nudity, excessive drug use, and over-the-top gore, and instead focus on the story. That said, I often lose interest once I figure out who the killer is. For me, a mystery is only as good as its ability to keep me guessing. Run Away completely broke that pattern. Every time I thought, ‘Okay, we know who did it and why,’ and felt ready to turn it off, another twist landed—then another, and another,” said another viewer.

So, for all its faults, it seems that Run Away is able to keep its audience guessing, and watching—despite some doing so begrudgingly.

