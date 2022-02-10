After a record-setting run on Netflix, Squid Game is making its way into theaters. As a part of awards seasoning screenings, Netflix will be playing the hit Korean show in both Los Angeles and New York in an attempt to get as many people watching the show as possible. The first season of the streaming hit will be shown over two weekends, beginning February 12th and continuing February 19th.

According to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA members will be allowed to attend the screenings for free, and tickets will also be available for purchase by the general public. In Los Angeles, Squid Game will be screened at Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades. Episodes 1 through 4 will be shown on February 12th beginning at noon local time, while Episodes 5 through 9 will be screened on February 19th.

In New York, the series will be screened at the Paris Theater. Both theaters are owned by Netflix. At each of the screenings, Squid Game stars will speak to the audience through a pre-recorded video. The series managed to secure four nominations at the SAG Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.

A second season of the series is currently in development by show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” the wrtiter said last November. ” So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he began. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Netflix’s synopsis for the show can be found below.

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”