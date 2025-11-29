Netflix’s Tragic New True Crime Movie Is an Instant Success With Over 10M Views

Netflix‘s biggest TV show, Stranger Things, is taking the world by storm once again. After a three-year break, the first part of the final season of the show is here, and it couldn’t come at a more perfect time. The Thanksgiving break means that most people have at least one or two days off to get through the four available episodes and catch up with all their favorite characters from Hawkins, Indiana. However, not every family member visiting for the holiday will enjoy supernatural mysteries and teenage romance. Those less tapped into the zeitgeist might want to watch something that hits closer to home.

Fortunately, Netflix’s library has something for everyone, including a recently released true crime movie that’s rising up the platform’s charts. As it stands, it’s number four on the Top 10 Movies list, one spot ahead of the cultural phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, which continues to slide after months of dominance. But The Carman Family Deaths‘ meteoric rise is no fluke because it tells a story that features its fair share of twists and turns.

The documentary focuses on the Carman family, specifically Linda Carman and her son, Nathan, who went missing during a routine fishing trip in Rhode Island in 2016. A massive search commenced, and while it took eight days for rescue teams to find anything, Nathan was eventually discovered on a life raft, alone. Naturally, the authorities took Nathan’s statement, which detailed a struggle for survival on the sea and a tragic loss for him. However, what appeared to be an open-and-shut case took a dark turn when holes began to appear in Nathan’s story.

The Key to The Carman Family Deaths‘ Success

Streaming services like Netflix are full of true crime projects these days. Earlier this year, another documentary, The Perfect Neighbor, found its way into the Top 10 by shining a light on a fatal shooting in a suburban neighborhood that rocked a community. Given that movie’s success, it should come as no surprise that The Carman Family Deaths is doing well for itself, as its story has had the public’s attention for nearly a decade.

After Nathan was rescued in 2016, news cameras from all over the globe travelled to Rhode Island to cover the story. At first, it was a tale about loss and bravery, but the vibe quickly shifted when it became clear that Nathan was a suspect in not one but two crimes. The media covered the case extensively, which led public perception of Nathan to shift.

The circus didn’t go away for many years because nobody was indicted until 2022, six years after the initial incident. There was also a major development in 2023, which is still probably fresh in the minds of anyone who has followed the case closely since the beginning. All that to say, The Carman Family Deaths isn’t dredging up the past but acting as a bookend to a story the world has always wanted to learn more about.

The Carman Family Deaths is streaming now on Netflix.

