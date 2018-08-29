New ‘Charmed’ Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for the network’s upcoming Charmed reboot.

The poster features all three Charmed Ones — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) — with their eyes glowing purple, emphasizing the Power of Three united under the banner “Stronger Together”. The poster was shared by the show’s official Twitter account today and you can check it out below.

The series is set to premiere on Oct. 14, but despite not yet having aired a single episode, the new Charmed has been met with a bit of backlash from fans of the original series. The original Charmed aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006 and followed a different set of Charmed Ones — the Halliwell sisters — as they discovered their destiny as powerful witches. While the upcoming series borrows from that general premise, the reboot follows different characters entirely, something that Mantock wants people to understand before they simply dismiss the show.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock told US Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con last month. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

It’s a sentiment that The CW network president Mark Pedowitz shares.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” Pedowitz said earlier this month. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

You can view the official description for the series below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed will debut this fall on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of Supergirl.