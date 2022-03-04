New HBO Max Original Series has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

HBO Max has released an all-new original series today, the six-episode limited series The Tourist, starring Golden Globe nominee Jamie Dornan. A a co-production with BBC and Stan, the series also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis. Most notably about the series however is that The Tourist is sitting near the top over on Rotten Tomatoes. According to the review aggregation website, and as of this writing, the series has a near perfect 95% rating with 22 total reviews available, with only one of them earning the dreaded green “Rotten” label.

In their review, The Hollywood Reporter writes: “The Tourist is a mostly taut, pretension-lite mystery with a vivid setting, a few surprises and a great trio of lead performances,” while ABC News wrote: “Jamie Dornan is so good you’ll follow him anywhere, which is what gives this relentlessly funny, ferocious, thrill-a-minute series the staying power to haunt your dreams.” The lone “Rotten” review comes from IndieWire, who were more mixed on it than outright writing a pan, calling it “a conventional web of TV intrigue.”

For those unaware, The Tourist is described as follows: “Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive – except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.”

The Tourist was written by BAFTA-nominated and Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar), who alongside Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar, Clique) serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin (Normal People, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders) for the BBC. Lisa Scott (A Sunburnt Christmas, The Hunting) is producer and Chris Sweeney (Liar, Back to Life) is executive producer and director.

With the wide swathe of content that is released every week on television, in theaters, and on streaming, a near-perfect (or a 100% rating) on Rotten Tomatoes is hard to come by. Recently Amazon Prime Video’s animated spinoff of The Boys landed a perfect score with Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla nabbing the distinction as well (before sadly falling a few points after a few more reviews)