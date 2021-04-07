New Jupiter's Legacy Poster Arrives Ahead of Trailer Debut

✖

Comic scribe Mark Millar has taken to Twitter to reveal that the first trailer for the Netflix series adaptation of his comic Jupiter's Legacy will arrive tomorrow, but that's not all, as Milar also debuted the first official poster for the series! The official image features Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson aka "The Utopian" with Leslie Bibb as his wife Grace aka "Lady Liberty," plus their on-screen kids, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson and Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson aka "Paragon." The first season of the series will premiere on May 7 on the streaming service, so look for the trailer to drop tomorrow and see the show for yourself in just over one month!

“It’s a 50-year story self-contained inside one franchise,” Millar previously said in an interview with Empire. “It’s got a cast of 50 or 60 super-characters. The story starts in 1929 and runs until the end of time. It runs through all time and space and explains the mystery of human existence, all tied into a superhero story… There hasn’t been one conversation where someone said, ‘Can we make that explosion slightly smaller?' Ambitious ideas are being rewarded.”

"I wanted to do one story that would become the biggest superhero epic of all time," Miller said to EW. "I wanted to do the superhero Lord of the Rings that would be timeless and just a bumper collection of books people would be reading in 50 or 100 years time."

Netflix's official plot description for the series reads: "After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty."

Millar is credited an executive producer on the series alongside his Jupiter's Legacy co-creator and series artist Frank Quitely. Other EPs include Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim (who finished the series as showrunner after DeKnight left the show). Other cast members include Ben Daniels, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan.

The first season of Jupiter's Legacy, consisting of eight episodes, premieres on Netflix on May 7th.