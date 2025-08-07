King of the Hill’s New Season Reveals Bill’s Terrible Future

King of the Hill is back and its fourteenth season has proven that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Despite Hank and Peggy finding success in Saudi Arabia thanks to the former’s new job, the siren song of Arlen, Texas was simply too much for them to avoid in their retirement. While the Hills might have bright futures ahead of them across the board, there is one character who seemingly can’t break out of his tragic spiral. Bill Dauterive has always been a fan-favorite, but the supporting character still can’t seem to catch a break for the most part.

Warning. If you have yet to watch King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, be forewarned that we’ll dive into spoiler territory. When we first see Bill back in the saddle, he is in quite a dark place. Not even bothering to leave his house and letting his beard grow to an obscene length, Hank is astonished by Dauterive being unable to get himself back to his feet. Luckily, the first episode hilariously gets Bill back into the alleyway, and despite getting older along with everyone else, he loses the beard and has quite a few episodes wherein Dauterive plays a significant role.

Bill Might Never Find Love

Throughout the first thirteen seasons of King of the Hill, Bill was often seen as a “sad sack,” in that he struggled with his love life and overall loneliness. This trend continued in the fourteenth season as Bill never finds a romantic partner despite the Hills returning and things looking up for one of Arlen’s most well-known residents. This doesn’t mean that Dauterive doesn’t branch out and discover new friends in the absence of Hank and Peggy, though even this fact comes with a fairly large asterisk.

In the sixth episode of the revival, “Peggy’s Fadeout,” Bill becomes friends with a barbershop while hurling lies in hopes of making them respect him more. Unfortunately, the biggest of the lies revolves around Bill being married to Peggy, a fact that Hank discovers when he visits the hair-cutting establishment. Instead of telling his newfound friends the truth, Dauterive says that Peggy died rather than telling them the truth. With Bill’s friends even holding a funeral for his “fake wife,” Bill keeps his new friend group, but isn’t any closer to finding a partner.

As of the writing of this article, a fifteenth season of King of the Hill has yet to be confirmed, though considering the critical and audience reception to the revival, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Hulu returns to Arlen. Certainly, we’re hoping to see the series continue simply for Bill to finally receive a happy ending after spending so many years in the dumps.

