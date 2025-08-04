King of the Hill Revival Reveals Surprise Hill Family Reunion

The King of the Hill revival has arrived on Hulu, and there’s quite a bit to talk about when it comes to the return of Arlen, Texas. Throughout the ten episodes of the fourteenth season of the animated classic, Hank and Peggy Hill attempt to find their place in this “new world” that they left behind for Saudi Arabia. In a surprising twist, the ninth episode of the revival, “No Hank Left Behind,” has brought back some surprising classic characters, proving that more has changed than viewers might have anticipated from the original series.

Warning. If you have yet to catch the King of the Hill revival, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. “No Hank Left Behind” starts with Hank sitting in “Arlen Family Law” thanks to a class action lawsuit in Cotton’s favor. Thanks to the settlement, Hank is joined digitally by his half-brother Junichiro, with his younger half-brother, “Good Hank,” also in attendance. The lawsuit settlement nets Cotton’s sons five thousand dollars as Hank’s father used a lotion that wasn’t advertised appropriately. Said lotion, “Shin Jelly,” promised to “grow shins back” but it was revealed to just be a combination of lotion and hot sauce. Obviously, Cotton did not grow new shins, but his sons received a tidy sum following his demise.

The Return of “Good Hank”

“Good Hank” was hilariously introduced in season four of the original King of the Hill series, born as the son of Cotton and Didi. Throughout the first thirteen seasons, he makes sporadic appearances but is a baby throughout. In the revival’s ninth episode, he is now a pre-teen, looking for a father figure and finding himself drawn to the “manosphere.” With Hank now back in Arlen, both Didi and Peggy convince him to be a “positive male influence” to his younger half-brother. Taking in G.H. for a few days of the summer, Hank is convinced to attend a weekend course from a channel dubbed “Man Made” and is initially drawn to it, believing it to be solid “character building.”

Eventually, Hank discovers that Man Made isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be, eventually learning that the training course is both misogynistic and backed by the organizer’s mother. With all the participants realizing they’re in the wrong and leaving the course, Hank passes G.H. back to Didi, stating that the “boy still ain’t quite right” but he’s on the right track. With Hank using G.H.’s part of the settlement to buy him an old car that they can work on together, the future is looking bright for the two half-brothers and their relationship. Should a fifteenth season be confirmed, it would come as no surprise if G.H. returns for future episodes.

