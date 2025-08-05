After The Assessment, You Need to Stream This Underrated Showbiz Drama Starring Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander‘s newest movie, The Assessment, is now streaming on Hulu-Disney+, and audiences should check out the star’s most underrated project afterward. An Oscar-winner for her supporting performance in 2015’s The Danish Girl, Vikander has starred or featured in numerous other high-profile films such as 2014’s Ex Machina, 2018’s Tomb Raider, and 2021’s The Green Knight. She notably impressed critics and audiences in The Assessment with her layered portrayal of Virginia, the enigmatic assessor of a couple’s bid for the right to have a child in a dystopian society. Director Fleur Fortuné’s debut movie, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel, is a riveting watch and an excellent showcase of acting talent. Interestingly, Vikander hasn’t worked on a ton of TV in recent years, but she starred in one HBO Max limited series that deserves more appreciation.

Vikander headlined 2022’s Irma Vep, inspired by Olivier Assayas’ 1996 film of the same name. In the show, Vikander plays actress Mira Harberg, who travels to Paris to film in a reproduction of the 1916 French silent film Les Vampires while facing turmoil in her personal life. Written and directed by Assayas, Irma Vep‘s eight episodes combine comedy, drama, and psychological elements to form a thoroughly entertaining story powered by Vikander’s exceptional performance. Those who loved Vikander in The Assessment need to watch Irma Vep next.

Irma Vep Is a Top-Notch Series About Movies & Personal Drama

Irma Vep, whose title reads as an anagram of the word vampire, succeeds as a gripping personal drama set against the backdrop of showbiz. At the start of the show, Mira exists in a state of dissatisfaction with her acting career. In the aftermath of a breakup and a tabloid scandal, Mira’s morale sits at a low point. Upon beginning production on Les Vampires, Mira faces enormous pressure as the lead of the project and must work alongside its disorganized and unstable director, René Vidal (Vincent Macaigne). Various conflicts emerge on set between actors and crew members as Mira struggles to embody the role of Irma Vep. The famed fictional character eventually consumes Mira, and she can no longer distinguish reality from fantasy.

An engaging narrative with sharp humor and intense interpersonal dynamics, Irma Vep additionally incorporates psychological thriller elements strikingly reminiscent of Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan. Furthermore, Irma Vep paints an intriguing portrait of showbiz by highlighting all of the behind-the-scenes aspects of a major production. Irma Vep grows more intriguing with each episode and is a masterclass in character development. Mira learns so much about herself through the experience of playing Irma Vep, and the series satisfyingly concludes her journey at the end. Irma Vep has a lot to say about filmmaking and art in the modern world, touching on the importance of passion and creative fulfillment in the process rather than mere conformity to outside expectations.

Alicia Vikander Thrives in Her Most Under-Appreciated Project

Vikander’s portrayal of Irma Vep‘s main character warrants far more praise than it received. Deftly interpreting Mira’s internal struggle as she progressively loses her grip on reality, Vikander captures the complexity of her persona. Irma Vep‘s supporting cast also makes a great impression. Macaigne, in particular, stands out as the anxious and chaotic director who undergoes his own personal reflection throughout the series. Meanwhile, Adria Arjona shines as Mira’s ex-girlfriend Laurie, and Lars Eidinger is a total scene-stealer as the German actor Gottfried.

Critics who watched Irma Vep adored it, evidenced by its 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, yet only 61% of general TV audiences gave the miniseries a fresh rating. Disappointingly, Irma Vep didn’t receive any major awards or nominations. It’s unfortunate that the show fell under the radar when it hit streaming in 2022, and it hasn’t really risen in popularity since. Vikander undoubtedly remains one of the more talented working actors today; thus, Irma Vep is well worth watching for those who enjoyed her other works. Irma Vep‘s strong fixation on showbiz may limit its appeal to a mass audience, but more viewers should give it a chance. Anyone can enjoy both Irma Vep‘s funny and dramatic moments and revel in this gorgeous piece of storytelling.

Irma Vep is available to stream on HBO Max.