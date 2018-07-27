New Netflix Original Content Coming in August

Netflix’s list of August titles proves that the streaming giant is making good on its promise to release hundreds of original content in 2018.

Along with dozens of new popular TV series and movies set to be added to the streaming platform’s library in August, a total of 47 new Netflix original films and series will debut, including series and films for kids, documentaries, original films, and comedy specials.

Among the most highly-anticipated content to be released is teen romance film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, season 2 of Ozark, and the second installment of Netflix special The Comedy Lineup, which will once again see an eclectic mix of up-and-coming comics take the mic.

Meanwhile, new series Insatiable has already been making headlines for all of the wrong reasons. The series, starring Debby Ryan as “Fatty Patty,” a high school student bullied for being overweight who undergoes a drastic weight loss and becomes popular, has already faced backlash and a petition to stop its release.

Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original to be added in August.

Coming 8/1 – 8/3

Switched

High schooler Ayumi’s perfect world evaporates when her envious classmate Zenko somehow steals her body, her boyfriend and her life.

Available Aug. 1.



Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Faking his death to escape the realities of his uneventful life worked out well for Brij Mohan until he was sentenced to death for his own murder.

Available Aug. 3



Cocaine Coast

In 1980s Galicia, Spain, a young fisherman becomes a prosperous cocaine smuggler by providing Latin American suppliers with a European entry point.

Available Aug. 3



Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

Whether by land, air or sea, the Dinotrux tackle some of their biggest builds ever while facing the double threat of brothers D-Structs and D-Stroy.

Available Aug. 3.



I AM A KILLER

In this true-crime series, history’s most notorious killers recount their stories from their points of view in their own chilling words.

Available Aug. 3.



Like Father

After she’s left at the altar, a workaholic executive ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer star.

Available Aug. 3.



Marching Orders

Follow the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats as they fight to keep their spots on the field, memorize routines, balance their academic careers, and maintain their social lives.

Available Aug. 3.

Coming 8/4 – 8/9

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Memories in a bowl of steaming noodles, a fading beauty finding her way and a bittersweet first love all in these stories of city life in China.

Available Aug. 4.



Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

Available Aug. 4.



On Children

These uncanny tales reveal a world where individuals face the tragic consequences of social pressure, parental oppression and family dysfunction.

Available Aug. 4.



Perdida

A policewoman whose childhood friend disappeared in Patagonia years ago starts a new search to find answers, and soon finds her own life in danger.

Available Aug. 9.

Coming 8/10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

From fangs to claws to venomous stings, they all wield deadly weapons. But which creature will be crowned the fiercest of all?

Available Aug. 10.



Afflicted

Baffling symptoms. Controversial diagnoses. Costly treatments. Seven people with chronic illnesses search for answers and relief.

Available Aug. 10.



All About the Washingtons

Hip-hop icon Rev. Run stars opposite wife Justine in this scripted comedy about one couple’s attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos.

Available Aug. 10.



Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

With his signature one-liners and drawings, Demetri Martin muses on doughnut holes, dogs, sports bars, the alphabet’s most aggressive letters and more.

Available Aug. 10.



Insatiable

In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client.

Available Aug. 10.



La casa de las flores

The outward perfection of a family-run flower business hides a dark side rife with dysfunctional secrets in this darkly humorous comedy series.

Available Aug. 10.

Coming 8/10

Million Pound Menu

Next-generation restaurateurs get the chance to open their own pop-up eateries to impress the paying public and a panel of discerning investors.

Available Aug. 10.



The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

A writer bonds with the eccentric residents of Guernsey when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the WWII German occupation.

Available Aug. 10.



The Package

When five teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend’s most prized possession.

Available Aug. 10.



The Ponysitters Club

A young horse enthusiast teams up with her best friends to rescue and rehabilitate animals on her family’s beloved ranch.

Available Aug. 10.



Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

After saving Shiro and defeating Lotor, the Paladins are finally able to set a course for Earth. After a perilous journey, they discover that their home planet is not how they left it.

Available Aug. 10.



Zion

Born without legs and stuck in foster care for years, teenager Zion Clark hopes to overcome his circumstances and become a competitive wrestler.

Available Aug. 10.

Coming 8/17

Disenchantment

This animated series from Matt Groening follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon.

Available Aug. 17.



Magic for Humans

From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs.

Available Aug. 17.



Pinky Malinky

Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

Available Aug. 17.



Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Lucky and the PALs canter into more adventures with a new chapter of the Frontier Fillies. With each new challenge, Lucky, Spirit and the PALs work together as they run wild and live free.

Available Aug. 17.



Stay Here

Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer show property owners how to turn their short-term rentals into moneymaking showstoppers.

Available Aug. 17.

Coming 8/17-8/23

The Motive

An aspiring writer with no imagination seeks inspiration for his novel by manipulating the lives of his neighbors so that he can write about them.

Available Aug. 17.



To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

Available Aug. 17.



Ultraviolet

In this offbeat crime series, an online community of amateur sleuths uses an unconventional mashup of high-tech and low-tech methods to solve cases.

Available Aug. 17.



The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

No body. A condemned husband. A daughter desperate for the truth. The closer you look, the stranger it gets.

Available Aug. 19.



Deadwind

Just months after a tragic loss, detective Sofia Karppi investigates the murder of a woman with ties to a Helsinki construction company.

Available Aug. 23.



Follow This

Follow the reporters at BuzzFeed as they probe topics ranging from quirky internet crazes to safe injection spaces for opioid users.

Available Aug. 23.

Coming 8/24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

How do ears hear and why can’t I eat dessert all the time? The StoryBots tackle these and other tough questions in an all-new season of asks.

Available Aug. 24.



Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Comedian Bert Kreischer is ready to take his shirt off and “party hardy” with his debut stand-up special, Bert Kreischer: Secret Time. Considered one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert regales the audience at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia with stories about zip-lining with his family, his daughter practicing softball with an imaginary ball, and upstaging ex-NBA player Ralph Sampson at a childhood basketball camp.

Available Aug. 24.



Ghoul

A newly minted military interrogator arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

Available Aug. 24.



The After Party

When an aspiring rapper goes viral for all the wrong reasons, he thinks his career is over. But when his best friend gets them into a wild NYC after party, he gets one more chance to make the impossible happen.

Available Aug. 24.



The Innocents

When a teenage couple runs away to be together, the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever.

Available Aug. 24.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

As the trolls turn a new enemy into a friend, Poppy trains Branch in “hair-jitsu,” Smidge woos a crush and DJ Suki learns to throw the best party ever.

Available Aug. 24.

Coming 8/31

Inside the Criminal Mind

Explore the psychological machinations and immoral behavior that define the most nefarious types of criminals.

Available Aug. 31.



Ozark: Season 2

The Byrdes face danger from every side as the cartel, the Snells and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

Available Aug. 31.



Paradise PD

From “Brickleberry” creators Roger Black and Waco O’Guin comes this adult animated comedy about a backwater Southern-fried police department.

Available Aug. 31.



The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

A cadre of promising up-and-coming comedians delivers a rapid fire series of stand-up performances.

Available Aug. 31.



The Laws of Thermodynamics

Jilted by his girlfriend, a man likens his lack of luck in love to the laws of thermodynamics in this documentary-like romantic comedy.

Available Aug. 31.



Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

An inspirational group of new contestants who have overcome significant adversity come together to take on the world’s toughest obstacle course.

Available Aug. 31.



Undercover Law

Undercover agent Amelia returns from the jungle with unsettling video footage, sparking a new operation. Arrested drug mule Alejandra is offered a deal.

Available Aug. 31.