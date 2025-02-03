Cobra Kai: Netflix Releases Trailer for Final Episodes of Karate Kid Saga

Play video

After 40 years, the Karate Kid saga is finally coming to an end. Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season has been drawn out over the last few months, with its 15-episode order being broken into three distinct parts. The first two parts have already been released on Netflix, and the last batch of five episodes is set to makes its debut on February 13th.

On Monday morning, 10 days before Cobra Kai‘s final episodes are released, Netflix debuted the show’s very last trailer, setting up the action-packed tournament that will end it all. You can check out the trailer above!

The final episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 pick up the story after the Sekai Taikai, which came to an abrupt end after a young competitor was killed in a brawl. Now it appears the tournament is heading back to the Valley to wrap up, taking over the same venue where Daniel beat Johnny four decades prior. You can check out the synopsis for the final episodes below!

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, ComicBook spoke with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg about bringing the beloved series to a close.

“Unlike every other season, we’re not building toward a bunch of storylines that are going to remain in flux and remain unresolved, and try to come up with the season’s cliffhanger and where do we want to turn up the heat,” Heald told us. “There’s a lot of that along the way in Season 6, obviously, because it’s split up in three parts.

“But one of the most enjoyable things was thinking about the endgame that we’ve had in our heads from the beginning. For the characters that we had in Episode 1, and then having acquired all of these other characters that we love and that have become so important to this universe along the way, making sure that their endgames all make sense, all dovetail with each other, all coexist in different and explosive ways. That was probably the most fun part of putting together the final season, making sure that we’re delivering upon the promise of everything we’ve set up from the first five seasons and land it all in satisfying and some unexpected ways.”

Cobra Kai‘s final episodes arrive on Netflix February 13th.