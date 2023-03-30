New Orphan Black: Echoes Photos Released by AMC

It's time for the return of Clone Club. On Thursday, to coincide with the ten-year anniversary of Orphan Black's premiere, AMC unveiled ten new photos from their upcoming series Orphan Black: Echoes. The series is a sequel spinoff of the beloved BBC America and Space series, which starred Tatiana Maslany as a number of genetically-identical clones. This time around, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter will be in the series' lead role, in a story set decades after the events of Orphan Black. Additionally, AMC unveiled a look at the title card for the series, which was voted on by the series' fans.

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter explained in a recent interview. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

Are you ready to take a trip back down the rabbit hole?



Celebrate the 10th anniversary of #OrphanBlack with 10 new photos from the upcoming new series, #OrphanBlackEchoes! pic.twitter.com/anryRYsA1R — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) March 30, 2023

Hey #CloneClub, we've got a surprise for you. Here's a first look at the end of the titles for #OrphanBlackEchoes featuring the final show logo that you voted for! pic.twitter.com/9ePYjtGWOC — Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) March 30, 2023

What is Orphan Black: Echoes about?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world.

Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club."

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to debut at some point in 2023 on AMC.