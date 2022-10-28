Krysten Ritter Reveals What Drew Her to Orphan Black: Echoes

Clone Club is going to be thriving again very soon, with the launch of the surprise spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. While the series probably won't bow on the small screen until sometime in 2023, there's already a lot of hype surrounding the project, especially once Jessica Jones alum Krysten Ritter was cast in the series' lead role. In a recent interview with Schön! Magazine, Ritter revealed what motivated her to join Echoes — namely, that her role was completely different from any character she had previously portrayed.

"After Breaking Bad, I got a lot of junkies coming my way, after Don't Trust the B..., a lot of like party girls and now, a lot of tough detectives," Ritter revealed. "I just felt like I kept seeing very similar things. When this came around, I was very intrigued. In the first episode, I do so many things I've never done before that show a completely different side of myself. It's touching on what we talked about earlier, how I need to play something different. I love Jessica Jones. I don't want to play another character just like her."

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter continued. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

What is Orphan Black: Echoes about?

Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world.

Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John, and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club."

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to debut in 2023 on AMC+.