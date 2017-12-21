‘Rick and Morty’ Funko Pops Get Better and Better

Rick and Morty fans lost their minds over the Pickle Rick Pop figures and the replica Portal gun, but we hope you saved some room in your collection for the fantastic new stuff that Funko just announced. In addition to new Pop figures, we’re also getting Galactic Plushie XLs and Pop Rides. Let’s break it down…

The lineup of Rick and Morty Galactic Plushie XLs now include a cuddly 12-inch tall Snowball, which is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for February. You can also find exclusive 16-inch plushies of Rick, Morty, Mr. Meeseeks, and Mr. Poopybutthole at FYE. Currently the Rick and Morty versions are in stock online. Toys ‘R’ Us will also get 16-inch Rick and Morty plushes with different facial expressions.

Pop Rides now include a Mad Max Rick figure from the Rick and Morty episode “Rickmancing The Stone”. You can pre-order it here with shipping slated for March. An exclusive Pop Ride of Rick in his ship will arrive at Hot Topic around the same time.

New Rick and Morty Pop figures include Prison Break Rick, Sentinent Arm Morty, Warrior Summer, and Hemorrhage. A bloody chase version of Sentient Arm Morty is a 1-in-6 rarity. You can pre-order all of these new Pop figures here, but you’ll have to head out to GameStop in February if you want to get your hands on the Facehugger Rick exclusive.

