New Stephen King Book Sequel Set in the Dark Tower Universe Gets a Very Exciting Release Update

A new Stephen King novel is coming out later this year, and it is based on a beloved franchise property for the author. Over the past few years, King has released an assortment of books, including two more releases in the Holly Gibney series called Holly and Never Flinch, as well as a new short story collection called You Like It Darker. However, King has been teasing a return to one of his most beloved worlds, although with a small amount of trepidation, because he would be returning to a series he co-created with another author solely this time around.

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However, King has finally done it and announced on his Instagram account that he has the third book in the Talisman series coming out this year, titled Other Worlds Than These. Following his announcement, the official information went up on the official Stephen King website. Other Worlds Than These goes on sale on October 6, 2026. This is great news considering that the Talisman movie by the Duffer Brothers was recently cancelled.

Stephen King Completing Talisman Trilogy Without Peter Straub

Image Courtesy of Del Rey Comics

Stephen King and Peter Straub co-wrote and released The Talisman in 1984. The book followed a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer whose mother contracted cancer. While she refuses treatment, Jack sets out to find a way to save her when he learns of a mysterious talisman that could cure her of the affliction. However, to get this, he has to travel to a place called the Territories, which is an alternate version of Earth. The same people exist in both worlds, but when one dies in the other world, their other variant can cross over.

This led to a world of danger for the child, with deadly creatures roaming the Tettirities. In 2001, King and Straub returned with Black House, which saw Jack as an adult, a retired homicide detective investigating a series of murders in a small town in Wisconsin. It was a great way to bring back Jack to Stephen King and Peter Straub fans and see him return to the Territories, which he has no memories of since he was there as a child. The twist here is that the Territories is another name for Mid-World, which was the location of the Dark Tower series. In Black House, Jack encountered the Crimson King, the villain from the Dark Tower storyline.

Peter Straub died in 2022 at 79, and that seemed to mark an end to the Talisman series. However, King has admitted that he and Straub had plans for the third book, and he was considering finishing it using his and Straub’s ideas to honor their first two books. That has happened. In this final chapter of the trilogy, “Jack must stop a rampaging gang of infected teenagers from America-side, and the forces of the mysterious Gullet at the edge of Mid-World, before it destroys our world and all worlds.”

There is even more exciting news as well. On October 6, the book will be released in hardcover, audiobook, and eBook, and the books will also feature images, with 30 exclusive black and white illustrations by artist Gabriel Rodriguez, who served as the artist and co-creator for King’s son, Joe Hill’s Locke & Key comic book series.

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