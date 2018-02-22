New ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Pops Include Babysitter Steve and the Lovable Bob

We’re still not done detailing all of the best new releases that Funko dropped at Toy Fair this past weekend! The new lineup from Stranger Things definitely makes the cut thanks to adventures in babysitting Steve and the lovable / heroic Bob Newby. You can pre-order the full lineup of standard figures via the following links:

• Stranger Things Steve with Sunglasses Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Stranger Things Bob in Scrubs Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Stranger Things Hopper with Vines Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Stranger Things Billy at Halloween Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Stranger Things Eleven Elevated Pop! Vinyl Figure

Other notable releases from Funko’s Toy Fair lineup included a ton of Disney characters, a new wave from Stephen King’s IT, the first Smallville line, the first Princess Bride line, and some hilarious figures for Deadpool 2. There were also some surprising additions like Mr. Rogers and some highly inappropriate characters from SNL.

